Author Ken Sheldon will read from his newest book, “Deep Water—Murder, Scandal, and Intrigue in a New England Town,” on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough.

“Deep Water” is based on Sheldon’s extensive research into the murder of William K. Dean in Jaffrey in the waning days of World War I. “I began writing Deep Water because I thought William Dean deserved justice, even a century later, and the truth needed to be told to whatever extent I could uncover it,” Sheldon said in a news release.

