Author Ken Sheldon will read from his newest book, “Deep Water—Murder, Scandal, and Intrigue in a New England Town,” on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough.
“Deep Water” is based on Sheldon’s extensive research into the murder of William K. Dean in Jaffrey in the waning days of World War I. “I began writing Deep Water because I thought William Dean deserved justice, even a century later, and the truth needed to be told to whatever extent I could uncover it,” Sheldon said in a news release.
Sheldon is a freelance author whose work has appeared in numerous magazines including Yankee Magazine and New Hampshire Magazine, where he has been a regular contributor. He is the author of several books, including “Welcome to Frost Heaves” under his pen name Fred Marple, as well as books published by Yankee, Time-Life, Rodale and others.
Sheldon will read from “Deep Water,” discuss the process of its writing, answer questions and sign copies of the book, which will be available for sale.
The reading will be held at 10 a.m. at Bass Hall, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. The event, presented by the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, the Peterborough Town Library, and the Toadstool Bookshop, is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, call 603-924-3235 or email director@monadnockcenter.org.
