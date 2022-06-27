Author Sy Montgomery and wildlife photographer Tianne Strombeck will discuss their latest collaboration, “The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.
Montgomery fell in love with birds of prey while spending a day at falconer Nancy Cowan’s farm. She was allowed to work with Jazz, a feisty, 4-year-old, female Harris’ hawk with a wingspan of more than 4 feet. Not a pet, Jazz was a fierce predator with talons that could pierce skin and bone and yet, she was willing to work with a human to hunt.
Over the next few years, Montgomery spent more time with hawks, getting to know their extraordinary abilities and instincts.
In her book, featuring 16 pages of color photographs, Montgomery reveals the wondrous world of hawks and what they can teach us about nature, life and love.
Montgomery is a naturalist, documentary scriptwriter, and author of 31 acclaimed books of nonfiction for adults and children. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband, writer Howard Mansfield, and a border collie.
Originally trained as an oil painter, Strombeck now creates photographic portraits of nature to promote conservation and wildlife education. To see additional examples of her work, from hummingbirds to jaguars, visit her galleries at https://www.tianimal.com.
This free program is co-sponsored by the Hancock Town Library and the Harris Center for Conservation Education. Space is limited; to register, call the library at 603-525-4411. Masks are encouraged inside the Harris Center.
