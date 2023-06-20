The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro has been named the 2023 recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Athena Giving Circle, a group of area women who pool resources to support one local nonprofit organization each year. This is their fourth annual award.
“We are pleased to recognize the Boys & Girls Club for their work with area youth and to encourage their on-going collaborations with many of Brattleboro’s arts organizations,” Gail Nunziata, speaking for the Athena group, said in a news release.
The Boys & Girls Club hosts after school programs for children ages 5-11 at the Retreat Farm, teens at the Flat Street Club and summer camps at Hilltop Montessori School. “The Club is a safe place for kids to try new things, make new friends, and engage in unique opportunities. Children and youth gain essential skills towards character development and healthy habits of mind,” Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro Executive Director Michelle Simpson said.
The Boys & Girls Club provides gateways throughout the community for its members, including in the arts. The Boys & Girls Club developed programs with HatchSpace, River Gallery School, InSight Photography and First Proof Press, among others.
“The gift from the Athena Giving Circle enhances access to our programs, as the Club does not turn anyone away due to inability to pay,” Simpson said in the news release. “Our top priority is providing youth with a safe space to learn, grow, explore, and have fun while being nurtured by consistent and caring adults.”
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.