Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM are once again teaming up with Douglas Cuddle Toys for the annual Good Friends Campaign to raise money for a local nonprofit organization. This year’s nonprofit is Feeding Tiny Tummies, an organization that works to prevent childhood hunger. The campaign kicked off on Nov. 18.
Throughout the holiday season, SBW branches will serve as point-of-sale locations, selling stuffed animals donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys for $10 each. Feeding Tiny Tummies receives all of the sale proceeds. This year’s fuzzy fundraising ambassadors include Elijah the Spotted Dragon, Thunder T-Rex and Ivy the Sloth.
“The Good Friends campaign is an annual event that all of us at SBW look forward to each year because it helps us showcase our community’s local spirit and commitment to help others,” Mark Bodin, President for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “Raising money for a local nonprofit like Feeding Tiny Tummies is important because the proceeds enable them to provide food and a number of related resources that help children and families in our community. Of course, the campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation of stuffed animals and all the effort of everyone at Douglas Cuddle Toys, as well as the participation of KNE-FM and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.