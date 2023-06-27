The 76th annual Amos Fortune Forum has announced the speakers for its upcoming 2023 summer speaking series. In celebration of the town of Jaffrey’s 250th anniversary, this summer’s speakers all have a special connection to the town and its history.

This free series is held every Friday at 8 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 18. All presentations are held in the historic meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center.

