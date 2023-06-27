The 76th annual Amos Fortune Forum has announced the speakers for its upcoming 2023 summer speaking series. In celebration of the town of Jaffrey’s 250th anniversary, this summer’s speakers all have a special connection to the town and its history.
This free series is held every Friday at 8 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 18. All presentations are held in the historic meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center.
This summer the forum is providing space and seating on the meetinghouse common for attendees who would like to arrive early and bring a picnic. This space will be set-up on Friday evenings by 6:30 p.m.
Designed to inspire and stimulate conversation, the series provides an opportunity to hear from and interact with this summer’s featured speakers, including:
July 7: Former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card — “Democracy Now”
July 14: Storyteller Andy Davis — “The Sweater”
July 21: Visual artist Chris Myott — “The Art and Stories of Chris Myott”
July 28: Writer and photographer Joan Brooks Baker – “Through the Lens of my Camera: The Essence of a Woman”
Aug. 4: Brothers Tony and Jeff Whittemore and filmmaker Eric Strange – “Pony Boys: The Story of an Adventure of a Lifetime”
Aug. 11: Professor of sculpture Littleton Alston and Ashley Olson, Executive Director of the National Willa Cather Center — “Willa Cather as Creator: Breaking the Mold and Carving a Place in History”
Aug. 18: Jennifer Gruda, Senior Judicial Assistant to Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — “A View From Behind the Bench”
All presentations are streamed live (facebook.com/AmosFortuneForum), and more program information is available at www.amosfortune.com.
