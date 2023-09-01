Peteborough bikes

In front, bike winners Vera and Aza stand with their prizes. At rear, Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos; Altemont Masonic Lodge No. 26 members Lance Williams, Jeff Allen, John Kaufhold; and Public Services Librarian Aimee LaRue.

Members of the Altemont Masonic Lodge No. 26 gathered at the Peterborough Town Library recently to present two bicycles along with helmets to the winners of the library’s Roll Into Reading summer raffle. The Masonic Lodge donated bikes to libraries in Peterborough, Jaffrey and Hancock to boost excitement for summer reading.

The winners of the raffle, Vera and Aza, each received a new bike and helmet. To enter the raffle, young readers completed one hour of reading for each ticket. Four hundred and thirty-five raffle slips were submitted, representing hundreds of hours of reading.

