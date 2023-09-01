In front, bike winners Vera and Aza stand with their prizes. At rear, Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos; Altemont Masonic Lodge No. 26 members Lance Williams, Jeff Allen, John Kaufhold; and Public Services Librarian Aimee LaRue.
Members of the Altemont Masonic Lodge No. 26 gathered at the Peterborough Town Library recently to present two bicycles along with helmets to the winners of the library’s Roll Into Reading summer raffle. The Masonic Lodge donated bikes to libraries in Peterborough, Jaffrey and Hancock to boost excitement for summer reading.
The winners of the raffle, Vera and Aza, each received a new bike and helmet. To enter the raffle, young readers completed one hour of reading for each ticket. Four hundred and thirty-five raffle slips were submitted, representing hundreds of hours of reading.
“We are very thankful to the Altemont Masonic Lodge #26 sponsors of the Bikes for Books Program. The bikes definitely helped to encourage our readers. Summer reading keeps kids engaged at their reading level and prevents the ‘summer slide,’ which we sometimes see if kids stop reading for the two-month summer break between grades,” Aimee LaRue, Public Services Librarian, said.
The summer reading program was also supported by the Kiwanis Club of Peterborough, who donated more than 400 new books to give out this summer and at upcoming library events. The Friends of the Peterborough Town Library donated a visit from the Kona Ice Truck at the End of Summer Reading Concert, where each person who completed the summer reading challenge received a free shaved ice.
