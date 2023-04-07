A collaboration between Franklin Pierce University (FPU), the Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at FPU and Keene Pride will feature a display of six 12 feet by 12 feet sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt for the first time since 2010, when Quilt founder Cleve Jones spoke on campus. It will be available to students, faculty, staff and the public beginning on Thursday, April 13, from noon-5 p.m. and Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Spagnuolo Hall, located in the Emily Flint Campus Center on 40 University Drive in Rindge.
On April 14, from 3-4 p.m., a special public event will be held to recognize the occasion. Speakers will include Dr. Kim Mooney, FPU President; Dr. Pierre Morton, FPU Chief Diversity Officer; Adam Toepfer, President, Keene Pride; Susan MacNeil, former Executive Director of AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region; and keynote speaker Roger Barraby, who is participating in the 11th Gay Games this November which will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Stoles will be presented to graduating LGBTQ+ seniors by Dr. Morton at the conclusion of the event. Refreshments will be served.
Barraby, of Cornish, is sponsored by the LGBT National Help Center, which provides care through free and anonymous peer-support programs via hotline numbers about sexuality, gender identity and expression, coming out issues, bullying, discrimination, isolation, fear and anxiety, relationships, HIV/AIDs questions and suicide prevention. He is a full-time staff member at River Road Veterinary Clinic in Norwich, Vt., and continues his LGBTQ+ activism as chair of Windsor’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Committee.
The public is welcome and there is no charge to attend the exhibit or the April 14 event. Photos may be taken. For more information, contact the office of Dr. Pierre Morton at 603-899-4000 or visit the Keene Pride website (www.keenepride.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.