The Acworth Community Charitable Trust is holding a multi-garden fundraising tour on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included are the nationally recognized Grout Hill Gardens and Arboretum of landscape architect G. Kristian Fenderson, a plant sale by regional vendors and various botanical arts for purchase.

Adding to the days events are a book sale at Acworth Town Hall to benefit the Silsby Library, and a luncheon and bake sale at the Church on the Hill, hosted by the Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse. More information can be found at www.acworthtrust.org.

