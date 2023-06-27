The Acworth Community Charitable Trust is holding a multi-garden fundraising tour on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included are the nationally recognized Grout Hill Gardens and Arboretum of landscape architect G. Kristian Fenderson, a plant sale by regional vendors and various botanical arts for purchase.
Adding to the days events are a book sale at Acworth Town Hall to benefit the Silsby Library, and a luncheon and bake sale at the Church on the Hill, hosted by the Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse. More information can be found at www.acworthtrust.org.
Garden tour tickets are $25 in advance, $30 “at the door,” cash or check only, and can be ordered from Stella Herpel: frogwood@myfairpoint.net or 603-835-2925.
Proceeds from the tour will support the local grant program of the trust. In 14 years, the organization has awarded $160,000 to charitable projects benefiting the town of Acworth and its citizens. This years grants, totaling $11,850, went to support painting of the Church on the Hill, masonry repairs to the Library, purchase of a backup generator for the Village Store, and New England Heritage Tour participation by Acworth middle school students. Private donations provide the overwhelming majority of grant funds, and new members are always welcomed.
