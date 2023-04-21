The ninth annual Project Linus Make a Blanket Day will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road in Rindge, sponsored by the church’s Charity Crafters group.

The mission of the national non-profit Project Linus organization is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children from birth through teenagers who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans, crafted by volunteer blanketeers.

