The ninth annual Project Linus Make a Blanket Day will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road in Rindge, sponsored by the church’s Charity Crafters group.
The mission of the national non-profit Project Linus organization is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children from birth through teenagers who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans, crafted by volunteer blanketeers.
On the day of the event attendees will make single-layer polar fleece blankets, all to be donated to Project Linus. Demonstrations on how to make crocheted-edge, braided or fringed-edge blankets will be ongoing throughout the day. Bring your own materials (1½ to 2 yards fleece) or for a donation, pieces of polar fleece will be available. Bring sharp scissors for cutting. No sewing skills are required.
Make a Blanket Day starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Attendees can drop in or stay for the whole day. Lunch will be provided, as well as a door prize giveaway.
People can also donate blankets that have already been completed. Last year 90 blankets were donated by participants. All are welcome.
The Southwest NH Chapter of Project Linus, serving the Monadnock Region, including Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Sullivan counties, has delivered over 39,000 handmade blankets since 2007 to children both locally and beyond, including Monadnock Community Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center, area Head Start programs, Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter and Shelter from the Storm in Jaffrey.
For more information, contact Robyn Manley at 603-588-2427 or robynprojectlinus@gmail.com. To learn more about Project Linus visit the chapter Facebook page, Project Linus Southwest NH Chapter, or visit the national website www.projectlinus.org
