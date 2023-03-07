The 15th annual N.H. Jewish Film Festival is set to hold a screening in Keene as it shows films throughout the state March 16-26. “Farewell, Mr. Haffman” will be shown on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the The Colonial Performing Art Center’s Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene.

The festival will offer audiences a choice between virtual and in-theater screenings as it brings its international lineup to theaters in Bedford, Concord, Hooksett, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth. The festival includes 11 selections from Belgium, France, Israel and the United States.

