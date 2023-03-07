The 15th annual N.H. Jewish Film Festival is set to hold a screening in Keene as it shows films throughout the state March 16-26. “Farewell, Mr. Haffman” will be shown on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the The Colonial Performing Art Center’s Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene.
The festival will offer audiences a choice between virtual and in-theater screenings as it brings its international lineup to theaters in Bedford, Concord, Hooksett, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth. The festival includes 11 selections from Belgium, France, Israel and the United States.
During the festival, audiences can attend six in-theater screenings, as well as virtually stream nine of the films. Live appearances with the filmmakers, documentary subjects and other special guests will accompany some of the programs.
The 15th annual New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival is supported by the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, the New Hampshire State Council of the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, corporate sponsors, and Friends of the Festival.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.