100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County donates to Hand to Heart

Left to right, Bridget Hansel of 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County; Steve Gordon, LMT and executive director of the Hand to Heart Project; Jane Shapiro; Judith Putzel; Courtney Fugere of 100+ Women; and Kristen Avery, Hand to Heart, assistant director.

At the May 2023 meeting of 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County, the Hand to Heart Project was selected to receive the donations for this quarter, which totaled $17,662.

The Hand to Heart Project provides free in-home massage and compassionate touch for people with cancer and their caregivers. The massage therapists work with people of all ages with all stages and types of cancer, from the time of diagnosis to the last hours of life. For more information and a list of the communities they serve in New Hampshire and Vermont, visit handtoheartproject.org.

