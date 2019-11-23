Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Nov. 25.
Food, dinners
Free Tasting! Co-op Thanksgiving Sides, try variety of heat-and-eat delicious sides, including vegan and gluten-free offerings, noon-6 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Community Supper, free and open to all, uccpeterborough.org/community-supper-menu, vegetarian options available, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: officeucc@comcast.net
Meetings, classes
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Dog Genius Class, builds on behaviors learned in “Your First Training Class” prerequisite or equivalent, 7:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080.
Shakespeare Group with Gordon Jones, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt. Information: gjones@putneyschool.org.
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, more details at wordhousebrattleboro.com, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Your Dog’s First Training Class, six-week class for puppies and dogs (8 weeks to 8 months) and new-to-your-family dogs covering basic manners, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080.
Great Books, 7-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Families, parenting
Moms & More: Building Your Parent Tribe, share joys and challenges of pregnancy into parenthood with other new parents and their babies or bellies, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800.
Brattleboro: Mother Up! Monthly Meet-up, simple, vegetarian dinner for all ages followed by discussion, child care provided for ages 8 and under, program of 350VT, 5:30-7:30 p.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. abby@350vt.org
Etc.
Peterborough Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, events to draw attention to hunger and homelessness, movie screening of “A Place at the Table,” information session and fundraiser for Peterborough Food Pantry, free admission, food donations encouraged, 7-9 p.m., Peterborough Community Theatre. Information: matsnh.org/hhaw
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Food, dinners
Free Tasting! Co-op Thanksgiving Sides, try variety of heat-and-eat delicious sides, including our vegan and gluten-free offerings, noon-6 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Test Kitchen Tuesday, Chef Jordan Scott will create unique a la carte menu, 5-10 p.m., Machina Kitchen & ArtBar, 9 Court St., Keene.
Meetings, classes
Climate Cafe, 6-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Genealogy @ the Library, Karla MacLeod leads help on family tree and history with free access to ancestry.com, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303, donna.straitiff@gmail.com.
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, all levels welcome, $30/week, registration form at jaffreyciviccenter.com or contact center, 1-4 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-6527.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.
Scrapbooking Class, Susan Hopkins helps make 12-by-12 scrapbook pages, door-prize drawing at each class, 6:30-9 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, Conference Room, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. 924-8080, lbetz@peterboroughnh.gov.
Putney Meditates, non-library sponsored event, 7-8:30 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt., 802-579-5524, emilypeyton2012@gmail.com.
Brown Bag Series: Introduction to Digital Photography with Bill Steele, tips on how to get most from camera and “Exposure Triangle,” bring camera, manual and questions, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Gatherings
Trivia Night at Whetstone, prizes for winning teams, 8 p.m., Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.