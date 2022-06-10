We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I am writing as Membership Chair of the Cheshire County Retired Educators Association. We meet five times a year in the months of September, October, December, April and May. We share lunch, conversation, and each other’s company as well as enjoy a variety of presentations. Our initiatives throughout the year include: participation in a read-aloud program for area schools with a donation of books, collection and donation of mittens, hats and scarves to elementary students in Keene and the surrounding towns, collection and donation of non-perishable foods and cash to the Keene Community Kitchen and donations to local charities.
We would like to extend a warm invitation to you ... all retired teachers, administrators, and educational staff who have served in New Hampshire or who have served elsewhere but now live in Cheshire County or its border towns. Dues are $5 a year, and the first year is free.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our President, Steve Stepenuck at sstepenuck@ne.rr.com or 603-352-7540 or Susan Masiello, Membership Chair, at smasiello1977@gmail.com or 603-256-8483. Thank you.