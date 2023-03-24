How do you get to Carnegie Hall? On Saturday, March 11, 31 singers from The Keene Chorale performed Verdi’s “Messa Da Requiem” at Carnegie Hall in New York City. For most, if not all, of us it was the musical experience of a lifetime. Under the direction of our great conductor Cailin Marcel Manson, we were part of a one hundred seventy-six voice choir made up of choral groups and singers from around the country. Arriving on Wednesday we had just four rehearsals as a choir, adding in soloists on Friday, and the orchestra at Saturday’s dress rehearsal on stage at Carnegie Hall. It was thrilling to walk out onto the stage for the Dress Rehearsal and see the vast empty hall waiting for us to make music! We had a full house for Saturday night’s performance, which went off beautifully, to applause and cheers from the audience. All of our Practice Practice Practice was worth it, and each of us can now say, “I have performed at Carnegie Hall!” Bravo!
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
