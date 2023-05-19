We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the extraordinary community members and businesses that participated in our April 20 Career Fair held at our school. We are grateful for your time and willingness to come to the Monadnock Regional Middle High School for students to learn more about your companies and expose them to college and career choice opportunities in our area. Thank you for making a difference in our student’s lives and our community.
Manufacturing: Nanotech, Swanzey Machine Tool
Armed Forces: U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army
Automotive: Monadnock Ford
Retail: W.S. Badger, Home Depot
Education: Keene State College, NH NEA president, Beyond the Bell, Cheshire Career Center, Keene Beauty Academy, Mount Wachusett Community College
Finance: Credit Union Service Alliance Group, Service Credit Union, Savings Bank of Walpole
First Responders: Swanzey Fire Department, Keene Police Department, Swanzey Police Department
Hospitality: East Hill Farm
Real Estate: Bill Hutwelker
Community: Swanzey town administrator, Swanzey Recreation Center Youth Services manager
Health Care: Cedarcrest, Cheshire Medical, Maplewood Nursing Home
General Employment: C&S Talent Acquisition, Masiello Employment Agency
Health and Wellness: Keene YMCA, Camp Takodah Residential Resources
Insurance: Clark-Mortenson
Food: Price Chopper, Market Basket
With appreciation,
JEANNINE LeCLERC and HANNAH STANLEY
MRSD Wellness Integrationist and Business Education teacher
