We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the extraordinary community members and businesses that participated in our April 20 Career Fair held at our school. We are grateful for your time and willingness to come to the Monadnock Regional Middle High School for students to learn more about your companies and expose them to college and career choice opportunities in our area. Thank you for making a difference in our student’s lives and our community.

Manufacturing: Nanotech, Swanzey Machine Tool

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.