Thank you to everyone who attended MCH’s Centennial Celebration on June 3rd and to all of the volunteers, employees, community partners, and vendors who made the event possible. The original opening day of MCH on June 21, 1923, was attended by 750 community members. And 100 years later, our anniversary event was attended by over 900. Despite the cold and rainy weather, we had a wonderful day!
The hospital would not be here without a century of support from this amazing community. The plan to create the hospital began with a vision and dream to bring healthcare closer to home. With Mr. Robert Parmelee’s gift of his summer residence in 1919, that dream started to take shape. In spite of the demands of World War I, local towns and individuals pledged support to convert the home into a hospital and sustain its operations. During World War II people donated produce from their victory gardens for the hospital kitchens. 4,878 individual donors have contributed to MCH since 2000 and hundreds of volunteers donate their time each year. It is commitment like this from our community that sustains the work of our employees every day.
Many volunteers and employees committed numerous hours to the centennial events showing their dedication to our community hospital. We live here, we work here, and we care here.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to our anniversary celebrations. Your support of MCH through these events and the last 100 years is the legacy of our MCH family. With your help, we look forward to continuing our mission of caring for our community.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
