During the last week of July, something amazing happened at Keene State College’s “Kids On Campus” program. A group of middle and high school girls were able to see what it would be like to imagine themselves as future engineers and scientists. Exceptionally gifted instructors wrote challenging, yet fun, STEM curriculum and designed activities which left a remarkable impression on these young local students. At the end of the week, the girls came away with the understanding that it’s okay not to have all the answers: to tinker and try new things, to fail and try again and to collaborate and practice in a real world, real work setting. These young women left feeling more confident in knowing that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. This all happened because they spent a week in the “GoSTEM” program, a partnership between KSC, local industry, civic organizations and a staff of educators who believe that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are the new frontiers for young women.
This year the girls explored “Aviation Technology.” We concentrated on the technology of drones. Each participant learned about the many uses of drones in today’s world and the expanding use in the future in all types of careers. They all learned how to use code to program their drone to fly. The girls built an obstacle course and then flew their drones through it as their final project. The drones then went home with the girls who built them.
Thank you to our amazing instructors: Dr. Lisa Hix, Dr. Sarah McGregor and Ms. Susan Romano. Our GoSTEM girls learned so much while having so much fun!
Each year we travel to a local industry for tours and to speak to STEM women. Thank you Corning Specialty Materials for hosting GoSTEM. Thank you Jesse Brown for an amazing tour. Thanks to Jessica Robbins, Kathleen Mead and Robyn Loock for sharing your wisdom and advice.
We had two guest speakers who shared their experiences working in a STEM career. Thank you Julia McDonough and Corinne Park.
GGSTEM is totally funded with donations. Thank you to the following industries, civic organizations, and individuals for their continued support: C&S Wholesale Grocers; Corning Specialty Materials; Savings Bank of Walpole; Hypertherm; AAUW (American Association of University Women); Douglas Toy; AbTech; Irving and Jane Brown; Mitch and Riki Greenwald.
Lastly, thank you to our young ladies who attended. You were amazing! Your future is limitless ... aim high and make a difference.
