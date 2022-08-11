During the last week of July, something amazing happened at Keene State College’s “Kids On Campus” program. A group of middle and high school girls were able to see what it would be like to imagine themselves as future engineers and scientists. Exceptionally gifted instructors wrote challenging, yet fun, STEM curriculum and designed activities which left a remarkable impression on these young local students. At the end of the week, the girls came away with the understanding that it’s okay not to have all the answers: to tinker and try new things, to fail and try again and to collaborate and practice in a real world, real work setting. These young women left feeling more confident in knowing that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. This all happened because they spent a week in the “GoSTEM” program, a partnership between KSC, local industry, civic organizations and a staff of educators who believe that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are the new frontiers for young women.

This year the girls explored “Aviation Technology.” We concentrated on the technology of drones. Each participant learned about the many uses of drones in today’s world and the expanding use in the future in all types of careers. They all learned how to use code to program their drone to fly. The girls built an obstacle course and then flew their drones through it as their final project. The drones then went home with the girls who built them.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.