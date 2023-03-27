On March 12, our Youth Group revived a decades-old tradition, The Annual UCC Pasta Dinner, a fundraising event that raises money for our annual Youth Mission Trip.

In addition to an incredible turn-out for this year’s dinner, we’d like to publicly acknowledge the business owners and community groups that helped make this evening such an enormous success: George Benick (The Stage); Jordan Scott (Machina Arts); Kaycie Meyerose (Luca’s Mediterranean Restaurant); People’s Linen; The Bread Shed; Boy Scout Troup 302; Thai Garden; The Pub; Luca and Lindy Paris; Mumma’s Cakes and Confections; Keene Confections; The Monadnock Food Co-Op; Market Basket; Hannaford’s; KHS Food Services; and our very own UCC Women’s Fellowship.

