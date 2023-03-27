On March 12, our Youth Group revived a decades-old tradition, The Annual UCC Pasta Dinner, a fundraising event that raises money for our annual Youth Mission Trip.
In addition to an incredible turn-out for this year’s dinner, we’d like to publicly acknowledge the business owners and community groups that helped make this evening such an enormous success: George Benick (The Stage); Jordan Scott (Machina Arts); Kaycie Meyerose (Luca’s Mediterranean Restaurant); People’s Linen; The Bread Shed; Boy Scout Troup 302; Thai Garden; The Pub; Luca and Lindy Paris; Mumma’s Cakes and Confections; Keene Confections; The Monadnock Food Co-Op; Market Basket; Hannaford’s; KHS Food Services; and our very own UCC Women’s Fellowship.
Due to everyone’s generosity, over a dozen students will participate in a week-long service trip to the Craigville Retreat Center on Cape Cod in June. During our stay, teens will be providing hands-on assistance to a variety of non-profits, including those that support veterans, the homeless, and the Wampanoag Community. What a wonderful opportunity for our young people to make a difference in the world!
The Youth Group at The United Church of Christ is open to any young adult in the Monadnock Region in middle and high school who are interested in service and friendship opportunities with other like-minded teens. Our church welcomes diversity and is open and affirming of all persons.
Thank you again, Keene, for supporting this important educational and life-changing experience for our youth. Love lives here in Keene, indeed!
