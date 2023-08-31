This summer the Satori Center’s Company of Witches had the pleasure of performing its dance at the Yule Ball and on the Central Square Common as part of Wizarding Week. Thanks to all the folks that came out to participate in this great downtown Keene event. We especially appreciate the opportunity to get out and be the faces (witchy faces) of the Satori Center for Nature and Forest Therapy. This summer we also had the pleasure of hosting a wonderful day of plein air painting at our site in Marlow with visiting artists from the Saxtons River Art Guild in addition to our Black Bear Studio Gallery displays. Special thanks to our guest art instructor Lynn Zimmerman for guiding participants in tapping their creativity. Thanks to all of our volunteers who made the day happen before the rain fell!
David Suzuki said, “Unless we are willing to encourage our children to reconnect with and appreciate the natural world, we can’t expect them to protect and care for it.” With that in mind, the Satori Center is launching two new programs this fall which include the Wildflowers Children’s Environmental Dance Theater and a six week series of workshops for youth ages 6 to 12 with forest bathing (guided walks of healthful self-discovery), meditation and art projects.
For more information about programs for adults and youth at the Satori Center for Nature and Forest Therapy, the Black Bear Studio and Art Gallery or about joining A Company of Witches for our fall performances, please contact us at satorimtn11@yahoo.com.
Again, thank you to the community that supports the arts inside and out!
