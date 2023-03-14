The Penguin Plunge is the top fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics NH (SONH). I would like to thank everyone who supported our team, The Frozen Sections. I would also like to thank the Sentinel and their reporter Jamie Browder for running a story on the Frozen Sections and the Penguin Plunge in the Feb. 14 issue.
As usual our team had a great time and at the same time raised more than $31,000 for Special Olympics NH and our local Keene area Special Olympian.
This was the 22nd year in a row that the Frozen Sections have participated in the Penguin Plunge. Over the years the team members have changed but there is a core group of Plungers I would like to acknowledge.
We have four Special Olympians on the team: Cindy Bunszel, Aron St. Peter, Patrick Moynihan, and Becky May, who is always the top fundraiser on the team and a top fundraiser in the state.
Other core members who have plunged for years are Downey Page, Cherie Rowe, Stacy Taylor, Kelly Erunski, Trent Hunt, Trevor Hunt, Sean Craig and Larry Welkowitz.
We all believe that raising money for Special Olympics NH is a special privilege.
