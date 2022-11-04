Thanks to a very generous grant from the Vermont Foodbank, the Winter Farmers’ Market’s Food Boost program is funded for a third year. These funds will enable SNAP/EBT customers to receive a $10 match for buying any food items (other than hot food) at the farmers market this season. This is in addition to the Crop Cash program running statewide through NOFA-VT which matches $10 SNAP with an additional $20 for fresh fruits and vegetables. Combined, this enables SNAP customers to turn $10 into $40 each week for locally produced food to feed their families. Customers love the extra buying power this gives them, as well as the fact that they are supporting local farmers and producers with their purchases. And recognizing that the current economic reality has hit many in our community who are not receiving SNAP benefits, a portion of the funds are allocated to work with community partners to reach others experiencing food insecurity.
Thanks also to You First for a similar program providing incentives for fresh fruits and vegetables to their clients. And thanks to C&S Wholesale Grocers for print donations that support these efforts at the market.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is now located in the gymnasium on the Winston Prouty Campus at 60 Austine Drive. The 17th season opens on Saturday, Nov. 5, and the market will be open every Saturday through March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact us at farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org or 802-275-2835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.