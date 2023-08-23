During the last week of July, something amazing happened at Keene State College’s “Kids On Campus” program when a group of middle and high school girls were able to see what it would be like to imagine themselves as future engineers and scientists. Exceptionally gifted instructors wrote challenging, yet fun, STEM and STEAM curriculum and designed activities which left a remarkable impression on these young local students. At the end of the week, the girls came away with the understanding that it’s okay not to have all the answers: to tinker and try new things, to fail and try again and to collaborate and practice in a real world, real work setting. These young women left feeling more confident in knowing that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. This all happened because they spent a week in the “GoSTEM” program, a partnership between KSC, local industry, civic organizations and a staff of educators who believe that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are the new frontiers for young women.
This year’s GoSTEM program will focus on the science of flotation and propulsion along with coding and robotics. They built boats and explored the physics of fluids. Everyone received their own Spheros which they learned to program through a “Try-athalon.” Part of our day was held in the TDS building and part in the physics lab in the science building.
Athens Pizza treated us to lunch and Whitney Brothers donated materials to make our boats. Thank you both for supporting the program.
GoSTEM is taught by a team of extraordinary instructors. Thank you to Dr. Lisa Hix, Dr. Sarah McGregor and Ms. Susan Romano. You are all amazing teachers!
Women working in STEM professions presented during our lunchtime. Thank you to Brenda Melius from Hypertherm and Karen Fabianski and Charlotte Lacoste from Whitney Brothers for stopping in to share your careers.
So many business, civic organizations, foundations and individuals financially supported GoSTEM. The week would not have occurred without your help.
Thank you to Corning Specialties Materials, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Bank of Walpole, AAUW, Douglas Toy, Hypertherm, Brown Foundation, AbTech, and Mitch and Riki Greenwald.
Lastly, thank you to all our participants. You were amazing! participants. You were amazing! Your future is limitless….aim high and make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.