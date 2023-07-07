The Twenty-third Annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse was a festive and patriotic occasion enjoyed by all.
Thanks to all those who participated:
Welcome: Charlie Turcotte, Jaffrey Historical Society.
Presentation of the Declaration: Ethan Hutchinson & Adam Twombly.
Readers of the Declaration (in order of appearance): Chief Todd Muilenberg, Jill Tyler, Ella Weinmann, Mark Beckwith, Helen Coll, Deborah Thurber, Carrie Desrosiers, Ilona Kwiecien, Ellen Clarke, Franklin Sterling, Henry Winiecki, Laurel McKenzie, Jan Weeks, Joe Steinfield, Amy Pfeil, Garrett Cournoyer, Scarlett Castiglioni, Shari Fish, Dax Castiglioni, Brianna Grandy, Suzanne LeBlanc, Chief David Chamberlain, Sue Sturges, Beth Coll, Tom Ahiborn-Hsu, Carol Hess, Joe Manning, Laurel Bennett, Fran McBride, Bill Weibel, Bailey Bernier, Paul Hutchinson, Jeanne Duval, Ken Campbell, Sharon Tieger, Jon Frederick, Nancy Elder-Wilfrid, Susan Schenck, Karen Ayers, Marc Winiecki and David Hedman.
Event coordination: Karen Ayers.
Reader coordination: Judith Goff.
Piano: Louise Watson.
Leading us in ‘Yankee Doodle’: Bill Raymond.
Flowers: Nancy Belletete.
Handouts: Rob Stephenson.
Sound system: Sean Driscoll.
Little Red Schoolhouse: Jacqueline Johnson.
Jaffrey Fire Engine: Chief David Chamberlain and Jaffrey Firefighters.
Ice cream: Gunilla Johanson, Patty Scholl, Pauline & Steve Brackett.
ROBERT STEPHENSON, for the co-sponsors: Jaffrey Historical Society, Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society, Jaffrey Historic District Commission, Selectmen’s Meetinghouse Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.