The Friends of the Keene Public Library want to extend our heartfelt thanks for helping to make this fall’s book sale such a success. It has taken the work of so many to make this happen and we appreciate all that you do.
We are happy to report that sales revenue totaled $14,200. It is great news for the Library. The Friends can now provide programming and equipment as we plan with the Library for the 2023 budget year.
As you know, the sale is an enormous undertaking that requires the dedication of many volunteers from our Board, our Friends membership, the greater Keene community, and the Keene Elm City Rotarians with the Monadnock Regional High School Interact Club. For extra space this year we were able to use Cohen Hall on the second floor of Heberton Hall with the support of Marti Fiske, Library Director, and the Trustees of the Library. We thank all of you for your time and efforts expended not only during the sale days, but also throughout the year as we process the many book donations we receive. We hope you found time to browse the sale yourself, connect with other volunteers and shoppers, and have some fun!
The donation bin will reopen on November 7th and the process begins again! We will be in touch with the date of the spring 2023 sale as well as the next sorting day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.