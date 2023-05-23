Maps Counseling Services wants to thank everyone who helped to make the 2023 Wellness Festival, during May Mental Health Awareness month, a sweet success! In addition to the work that we do every day, we wanted to offer this event, as a gift to the community and an opportunity to engage in activities that promote mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health.
So many people worked together to make this event possible; we are grateful for each of you!
Our guest facilitators volunteered their time to offer free activities to the community; many of whom are also on staff at Aloha Yoga, Everglow Wellness and Keene Fusion Studios; thank you for your partnership!
Body practitioners, Eben Dodd, Ellen Lambert, Megan Lawlor, Rebecca Marshall and Audra Wilson gave free massage, Reiki, or biomat to individuals throughout the day.
Community members came to plant flowers with Michele Chalice of Healthy Home Habitats, do dance movement activities with children in the park, and hosts directing participants throughout the day as well as volunteers helping with set-up and clean up. Vendors were available selling various wellness products.
We also appreciate the United Church of Christ in Keene for their partnership in offering their space and support to make this event possible; you are a beacon of light and love to our community!
We had a raffle on the day of the festival that had works of art, handmade treasures, wellness supplies, gift certificates and so much more. Thanks to all of you who donated items!
We are happy to report that we were able to raise nearly $9,000 through donations and financial sponsorship for our Hope and Healing Fund that helps individuals overcome financial barriers to quality mental health care.
We are incredibly grateful for our financial sponsors: Aloha Yoga Studio, Mascoma Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, NH Trust Financial Advisors, and other financial contributors including Court Street Veterinary Hospital, Davis Oil, Ferguson & Alexander, Keep ’Em Healthy Veterinary Clinic and Thurmond Health. Advertising for the event was supported by Carl Allen, Dan Aronson and Lisa Jacobs.
Tito’s Taqueria was a sponsor of the event selling delicious tacos, burritos and burrito bowls from their food truck! We appreciate Monadnock Food Co-op donating healthy snacks and drinks to keep everyone hydrated and full of energy. Vendors were available selling various wellness products.
This event would definitely not have been possible without our planning committee co-chairs Marylouise Alther and Becky Barrett; thank you for your investment in Maps as members of our board and in all that you do to support the work we do!
Maps Counseling Services envisions a community, strong in mind, heart, body and spirit, equipped to confidently navigate life’s challenges. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Wellness Festival of 2023!
