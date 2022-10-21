On Sept. 23-25, a large group of enthusiastic volunteers pitched in to help clean up the Ashuelot River in Keene, Swanzey and Winchester, and Beaver Brook in Keene, as part of the Connecticut River Conservancy’s “Source to Sea Cleanup.” The Source to Sea Cleanup is an annual trash cleanup of the Connecticut River and tributaries across the four-state watershed — New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Thousands of volunteers help make the water cleaner, river banks safer and wildlife happier.

Our volunteers pulled approximately 1,300 pounds of trash from the two water bodies! All while soaking in the beautiful fall colors and catching glimpses of great blue herons, kingfishers and more.

