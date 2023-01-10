We wish to thank all of our donors, whether for time, money or food, for your generosity during this past year. For nearly three years, we have all been dealing with the continuing effects of COVID, which among its many detriments, includes record-high inflation. The Community Kitchen’s food and associated costs have increased our cost per meal in both programs from $2.20 in 2021 to $3.40 in 2022; this is a 54 percent increase. We know these increasing inflation costs affect everyone. The fact that you have all made the decision to support The Community Kitchen and those we serve is something we are extremely grateful for.
To all of those who have made monetary donations; whether an individual or a business, whether once a year or once a month — thank you!
To the individuals who dropped off a couple of cans of tuna or a bag of potatoes and stuffing, to the youngsters who held lemonade stands, to all of those who had some part in the food drive at the YMCA, the Cans in the Colonial and the Fenton Family Food Drive — thank you! Thank you to Hannaford, Aldi and the Monadnock Food Co-op for their daily donations, to Kristin’s Bakery and Jenna’s Market where we pick up once a week, to Freihofer’s Bakery who call when they have bread to share — thank you!
To our wonderful volunteers who in 2022 donated 7,743 hours of their time to our programs. Whether it was sorting food donations, helping with pantry distribution or preparing, serving or clean-up in hot meals — thank you!
During our Thanksgiving and Christmas pantries alone, The Community Kitchen distributed 1,097 boxes of food to families in the Monadnock region as well as gift cards to the families of our partner agencies including Rise for Baby, Keene Day Care Center, three area Head Start programs and HCS. Through our pantry collective $4,540.00 was distributed to area food pantries for the holidays.
This list does not come close to including all of our generous donors, but we are extremely grateful to everyone for the kindness and generosity our community continues to show. Thank you again for everything you do for The Community Kitchen and the families, pantries and agencies we serve. We honestly could not do it without you!
