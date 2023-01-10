We wish to thank all of our donors, whether for time, money or food, for your generosity during this past year. For nearly three years, we have all been dealing with the continuing effects of COVID, which among its many detriments, includes record-high inflation. The Community Kitchen’s food and associated costs have increased our cost per meal in both programs from $2.20 in 2021 to $3.40 in 2022; this is a 54 percent increase. We know these increasing inflation costs affect everyone. The fact that you have all made the decision to support The Community Kitchen and those we serve is something we are extremely grateful for.

To all of those who have made monetary donations; whether an individual or a business, whether once a year or once a month — thank you!

