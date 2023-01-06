Operation Santa, a project of the Rindge Woman’s Club (RWC), has completed its 35th year by helping 56 children from 23 families have a wonderful Christmas! A very generous and caring community has made this all possible.

We are grateful for the sponsors of our “giving trees”: TD Bank in Rindge, Ingalls Memorial Library, Walmart of Rindge, and Verizon at Cheshire Marketplace. The hundreds of kind people who selected tags and provided clothing and toys are all very much appreciated and the foundation of our program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.