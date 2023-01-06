Operation Santa, a project of the Rindge Woman’s Club (RWC), has completed its 35th year by helping 56 children from 23 families have a wonderful Christmas! A very generous and caring community has made this all possible.
We are grateful for the sponsors of our “giving trees”: TD Bank in Rindge, Ingalls Memorial Library, Walmart of Rindge, and Verizon at Cheshire Marketplace. The hundreds of kind people who selected tags and provided clothing and toys are all very much appreciated and the foundation of our program.
Community groups and organizations also added to the giving. P.O.O.R. (Pumpkin Organization of Rindge) provided funds for anyone needing winter coats, boots and/or ski pants. Franklin Pierce University (FPU) staff and students, under the direction of Paul Jenkins, made sure each child received books in their areas of interest. Market Basket Managers of Rindge collected significant monies to provide funds toward food gift cards. Monetary contributions by the Jaffrey Rindge Rotary, the Jaffrey Rindge Lions, and several local residents allowed us to increase the value of the food gift cards given to each family. With the large increase in grocery prices, the parents were most appreciative of this practical assistance!
The Accounting Department at FPU adopted a family, as did the West Rindge United Methodist Church, and John and Lynda Hunt. Brenda Lashua of Rindge, with hours provided by MilliporeSigma as part of their community outreach initiatives, was invaluable in organizing and refining many of our tasks. The program couldn’t have happened without the help of numerous Elves from the RWC doing hundreds of tasks.
Operation Santa thanks each and every one for their generous help, no matter how big or how small — you’ve made these children (and their families) very happy!
