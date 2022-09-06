The Vermont Theatre Company would like to thank the greater Brattleboro community for their support of our most recent production, “The Winter’s Tale,” by William Shakespeare, performed at The Hooker Dunham Theater on Main Street. The play begins with Polixenes, the King of Bohemia visiting Leontes, the King of Sicilia. For the flimsiest of reasons, Leontes decides his wife and Polixenes are lovers and the queen’s unborn child is Polixenes’ bastard. Polixenes escapes his vengeance, but the queen is imprisoned. When the baby, a girl, is born, she is abandoned in a forest in Bohemia, but is taken in by a shepherd, and survives. 19 years pass. Polixenes’ son, the prince, meets and falls in love with her. Then they discover she is really a princess, Polixenes and Leontes are reconciled, and everyone who is still alive (which may or may not include the queen) lives happily ever after, except for Leontes, who has to cope with his guilty conscience. The unusual juxtaposition of tragedy and comedy makes both more effective.
Special thanks go to the cast and crew of “The Winter’s Tale,” who worked so hard to bring this play and its characters to life for audiences. Shannon Ward directed, and acted as sound and light technician, print and digital media design was by Coralie Cobane, set design and construction by Cameron Cobane and Morgan Marris-Mielnick, violence coordination was by Cameron Cobane and digital projection design was by C.C. Morningstar, to all of whom we are extremely grateful.
We would also like to thank the Brattleboro media community for their support of this amazing production. Thanks to the Brattleboro Reformer, Brattleboro Commons and WKVT 92.7 for promoting our show and showing your support for local performing arts. Without your publicity, we would not be able to share our work with this fine community.
Lastly, we would like to thank the audience members who came out to support this inspiring work, and those whose word-of-mouth endorsements led others to do the same. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you at our future productions.
