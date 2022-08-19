On behalf of the 1971/1972 ConVal Reunion, we would like to thank Judy, Megan, Chef John and their entire staff at the Keene Country Club for all their hard work on Aug. 6.
It was the best class reunion gathering and we can’t say enough about the evening.
Megan went out of her way to accommodate all our wishes. She is so easy to work with.
Chef John presented wonderful appetizers and the buffet dinner was excellent — thank you so much.
The wait staff and bar staff were all so nice and accommodating for all.
Judy — thank you for your input and working with our reunion committee. You have a great staff.
We urge anyone looking for a venue for a special event — give Keene Country Club a call. You won’t be disappointed.
The evening was fantastic thanks to all of you.
CATHLEEN JOHNSON
1971/1972 ConVal Reunion Committee
North Hampton
