Monadnock Developmental Services is honoring and celebrating the hundreds of Direct Support Professionals (DSPs), Job Coaches and Home Providers in the Monadnock region. These caregivers give so much of themselves to the work they do to support people with disabilities. We thank each and every one of them!
During Direct Support Professional Appreciation month, all of us at MDS pause for a moment to thank our caregivers for the work they do to assure everyone has the opportunity to live life to its fullest! These hard working professionals show up to work every day and every night. Their dedication and commitment to helping others is deeply appreciated. Over the past few years, jobs have evolved, situations continue to be fluid, and these team members have stepped up to the challenge.
This job requires diverse abilities and internal passion. A caregiver’s roles and qualities are many, including compassion, trust, flexibility, understanding, improvising, nurturing, teaching, and most importantly caring and supporting others to be members of their communities. DSPs play an important role with the people they support and the communities in which they live.
For this reason, we thank and honor our DSPs and Home Providers each and every day for their dedication, their support, and the work they do on a daily basis.
If you or someone you know would like to enhance the lives of others while enriching your own, Monadnock Developmental Services is looking for compassionate, caring people for full and part-time work. Give us a call!
