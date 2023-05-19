Every year, on the first warm, rainy nights of spring, thousands of amphibians migrate to vernal pools and other wetlands to breed. Many are killed when their journeys take them across roads. To reduce amphibian roadkill, the Harris Center for Conservation Education coordinates volunteer Salamander Crossing Brigades, who move migrating amphibians across roads by hand, keeping count as they go.

Nearly 300 people volunteered with our Crossing Brigades in 2023, providing safe passage for 6,386 individual amphibians at 33 different crossing sites in the greater Monadnock Region.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.