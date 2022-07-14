Calling all Huskies from the class of 1982 to celebrate our 40th class reunion! We have a jam-packed weekend for Huskies filled with events to share with any Husky family, friends, teachers or anyone who knows Huskies from this time period or would like to join us for any or all of the following events:
Motorcycle Ride, Friday, July 15, starting at 11 a.m. Open to all riders. Lunch stop along route. Pool/snacks following. Hosted by Tim Small, 603-801-9657. Meet at 81 Village Road, Surry, (shared driveway with Surry School).
Cinema Bar @ Latchis, Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m. Open to all. Music and good times, hosted by Brian Kelly. Latchis Theater Corner of Flat & Main, Brattleboro. Use Flat Street Parking Garage.
Potluck Party & BBQ, July 16, from 3-9 p.m. Hosted by Ray Castor at 7 Goldmine Road, Gilsum. Bring cash to make a donation. Ray has quite a spread planned. Bring something to share if you can. Tented venue: Come rain or shine. Space for camping if needed. Come as you are: any friends, any family, everyone. Games, food, music, BYOB. Short program at 6 p.m., followed by a class picture.
Mountain or Scenic Hike, Sunday, July 17, Open to all. Meeting place and time TBD. Hosted by Mark Ouellette, 603-400-3738.
Spofford Lake, Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. Swim, kayak, canoe, boat rides. Bring a kayak, chair and something to share. BYOB. Hosted by Sue Beauregard, 50 Clarkdale Ave., Spofford. Limited parking, carpool if you can.
Want to help or have a talent or idea to make this day special? Let us know. Greeters, photographers, social media gurus, music makers, public speakers, decorators, drone operators, crafters, bakers, cleaners, etc. Help, question, call or text … Leila (Mattson) Luopa at 603-831-0836, Mark Oulette at 603-400-3738 or myself at 603-352-1705!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.