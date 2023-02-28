Finally, after three years of being canceled due to the pandemic and now able to gather in person, this Monadnock Family Services fundraiser will again be held at the KSC Zorn Dining Commons featuring our wonderful local chefs. The 20th anniversary of the MFS Men Who Cook fundraiser will take place Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. Once again, proceeds will benefit RSVP’s America Reads program, sponsored by MFS.

As the committee’s chairperson, I have worked with some of the most generous people in our community throughout these two decades. From all the amazing chefs and sponsors, to the many volunteers and people who have attended, it’s been inspiring to raise the much-needed funds … and having fun as well.

