Finally, after three years of being canceled due to the pandemic and now able to gather in person, this Monadnock Family Services fundraiser will again be held at the KSC Zorn Dining Commons featuring our wonderful local chefs. The 20th anniversary of the MFS Men Who Cook fundraiser will take place Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. Once again, proceeds will benefit RSVP’s America Reads program, sponsored by MFS.
As the committee’s chairperson, I have worked with some of the most generous people in our community throughout these two decades. From all the amazing chefs and sponsors, to the many volunteers and people who have attended, it’s been inspiring to raise the much-needed funds … and having fun as well.
I invite you to join us for the 20th Anniversary Men Who Cook event. Come, enjoy this delicious feast prepared by some of the best cooks in the Monadnock Region, and help our school children as well. Ticket prices are the same as in past years at $25 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under. Contact Kathy at 603-209-5947, go to Givebutter.com/menwhocook, or stop by Prime Roast on Main Street to get your tickets.
On behalf of the Men Who Cook committee, thank you in particular to our great chefs and to our sponsors, volunteers and members of the community for their 20 years of generous support.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.