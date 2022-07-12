Maps Counseling Services wants to thank everyone who helped to make the 2022 Wellness Festival, during May Mental Health Awareness month, a sweet success! In addition to the work that we do every day, we wanted to offer this event, as a gift and opportunity to engage in activities that promote mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.
So many people worked together to make this event possible; we are grateful for each of you.
Our guest facilitators volunteered their time to offer free activities to the community; many of whom are also on staff at Everglow Wellness or Aloha Yoga Studio; thank you for your partnership.
Body practitioners, Eliza Bergeson, Eben Dodd, Shae Goodell and Rebecca Marshall, gave free massage or reiki to individuals throughout the day.
Community members came to plant flowers, dance with children in the park, direct participants throughout the day, set up and clean up.
We also appreciate the United Church of Christ in Keene, for their partnership in offering their space and support to make this event possible; you are a beacon of light and love to our community.
We had a raffle on the day of the festival that had works of art, handmade treasures, wellness supplies, gift certificates and so much more. Thanks to all of you who donated items.
We are happy to report that we were able to raise nearly $8,000 through donations and financial sponsorship for our Hope and Healing Fund that helps individuals overcome financial barriers to quality mental health care.
We are incredibly grateful for your financial sponsors: Mascoma Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, N.H. Trust Financial Advisors, Welnak Dental and other financial contributors, including Hamblet Electric, Ferguson & Alexander CPA, Greenwald Realty, Davis Oil, Jan Manwaring, Carl Allen, Josephine Russell & Barry Timmerman.
This event would definitely not have been possible without our planning committee co-chairs Marylouise Alther and Becky Barrett; thank you for your investment in Maps as members of our board and in all that you do to support the work we do.
Maps Counseling Services envisions a community, strong in mind, heart, body and spirit, equipped to confidently navigate life’s challenges. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Wellness Festival of 2022. Watch for dates to join us again next year in May of 2023!
