The students, faculty, families, board, and alumni of Making Community Connections Charter School gathered on Wednesday to celebrate and thank the incredible contributions of local businesses and nonprofits as supporters of our Internship Program. With 100+ internship sites in the Monadnock Region, MC2 students have the unique opportunity to spend their Tuesdays and Thursdays working alongside professionals in careers of interest to them. These volunteer mentors are incredibly generous, creative and curious as they share their professional experiences and advice with our learners.
We want to thank the following sites for mentoring MC2 students this year: Pleasantscapes LLC, Keene Day Care Center, The Monadnock Humane Society, Authocracy Studios, MoCo Costuming, Athens Pizza & Family Restaurant, Greg Carlson State Farm Insurance, Whitney Brothers, Ollie Keene Skate Shop, Targett Cleaners, Saxy Chef LLC, Monadnock Ford, Keene Additive Manufacturing, Genesis Langdon Place of Keene, Keene Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Cheshire Children’s Museum, The Edge Ensemble Theater Company, Jack’s Crackers, The Community Kitchen, The Stage Restaurant, Rise for Baby and Family, Last Impressions Farm, Keene on Cookies LLC, Hannah’s Books, 17 ROX, Comic Boom!, The Farm Cafe, The Stiltskin Computer Services, The Toadstool Bookshop and Cheshire Animal Hospital.
Thank you again, and we can’t wait to start up again in July!
