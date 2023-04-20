For years the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF) has awarded scholarships to Fall Mountain graduates who were continuing their education. In addition to supporting students pursuing traditional four-year colleges, now more than ever, FMSF believes that investing in students who are pursuing technical certificates is an excellent investment for the betterment of local businesses and the local community.
Technical education and resulting certificates provide individuals with specialized skills and knowledge that afford them greater employment opportunities, increased earning potential and bring needed talents to local industries.
Furthermore, people with technical certificates help to attract businesses to the local area as companies are more likely to locate in regions where there is a skilled workforce available, leading to increased job opportunities as well as economic development in our local communities.
To balance proficiencies with needs, scholarship committees need to have discussions with business and community leaders on their longer-term employee and skills requirements. Raising scholarship funds that are reinvested into students’ technical training can build the community. Building a skilled professional workforce will provide greater resources for industries plus greater individual opportunities.
Business and community leaders are invited to submit skills requirements, preferred certification requirements and all comments to Peter@prberger.com
Donations to benefit Fall Mountain students can be sent to FMSF, INC., 99 Proctor Road, Alstead, NH 03602. FMSF (formerly Dollars for Scholars) is a 501(c)3 non-profit and all donations are tax deductible.
Every year the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund administers scholarships to students who are pursing CTE, post high school, and continuing education programs. FMSF is the oldest running scholarship group at FMRHS and has administered over $2.5 million over the last 53 years to over 1900 students.
