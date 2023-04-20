For years the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF) has awarded scholarships to Fall Mountain graduates who were continuing their education. In addition to supporting students pursuing traditional four-year colleges, now more than ever, FMSF believes that investing in students who are pursuing technical certificates is an excellent investment for the betterment of local businesses and the local community.

Technical education and resulting certificates provide individuals with specialized skills and knowledge that afford them greater employment opportunities, increased earning potential and bring needed talents to local industries.

