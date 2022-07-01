The Keene High School class of 1962 will hold its 60th reunion at Keene State College Alumni Center Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. We need current addresses for the following classmates:
Lucille Abbott, James Erwin Adams, Sheila Anne Fluery Antonucci, Thomas Baker, Lee Ann Martin Ball, Peter K. Bolton, James Francis Cassin, Marjorie A Blanchard Chandonnet, Sherry Clark, Carol Hagland Cole, Robert Cook, Arthur Duke, AndreaTracey Eadie, John Roy English, Pamela Wells Eustace, Dean F. Fitch, David Frost, Barbara Bassett Gilchrist, Arthur J. Giovannangeli, David L. Goodnow, Marti Bowlen Harrington, Frances Upton Harrison, Janet Hoar, Susan Hoar, William Holbrook, Betsey Mason Holder, Michael Francis Keating, Shirley A. Fisher Kennedy, Carroll H. Lagerberg, Phil Latvis, Susan Canfield Martin, John R. Matthews, James L. McPhail Jr., Sherry Clark Miller, Emily Roberts Moore, Robert William Murray, John Phagen, Joyce A Yon Plante, Randall B. Plourde, James Edward Randall, Arthur Rohloff, Jean Oberg Ruckey, Sharon Talbot Sawyer, John Shea, Clinton Simmons, David H. Thompson, Carol Ann Austin Treiber, Portia E. Yon.
If you have any information on any of the above Or if you are interested in attending please contact: Patricia Atherton Wright – Treasurer KHS Class of 1962, 344 Pearl St., Keene, NH, 03431, Emchase05@ne.rr.com, 603-352-7342 (home) or 603-313-7994 (cell)
Our committee is working on final plans for our reunion. We hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.