Has your doctor ever prescribed Mozart or Verdi? Sing and improve your health. Singing in a community choir can improve lung function and immune function, reduce blood pressure and boost your mood. Singing can reduce snoring and improve sleep. It improves lower body strength and balance and reduces falls. Connecting to others socially via the “instrument” of a community choir has been documented to provide a greater sense of well-being to the choir’s members.
The Keene Chorale is a community chorus open to adults of all singing and reading abilities. There is no audition to participate. Our 2022-2023 season includes Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” and Rutter’s “Gloria” to be presented at St. Bernard’s on Dec. 11. Our spring semester is very exciting; we are preparing both Verdi’s “Requiem “and Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater. “We will present the Verdi at Carnegie Hall with members from the Clark University Chorus, Bennington Choral Society Chorus and the Germantown Concert Chorus of Philadelphia. In June, in a joint collaboration with the Concord Chorale, we will offer Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater” at the Redfern in Keene.
We are gathering for our first of two open and free rehearsals on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Keene Ice Arena in the Blastos Room. Our second open rehearsal will take place on Sept. 13. Open rehearsals offer a great opportunity for new singers to try us out without having to make an immediate commitment.
We truly are a community chorus. “Open to all” is not just a slogan; it is a reality. Our members have varying levels of expertise. Some of us can read music; some of us can sight sing and some can do neither. We struggle through together. We offer an exceptional opportunity as a non-auditioned chorus to meet every week with our outstanding conductor, Cailin Marcel Manson, director of choral activities and music performance at Clark University accompanied by concert pianist Vladimir Odinokikh, collaborative pianist at Keene State College and instructor of piano at Franklin Pierce University.
Accompanied by great soloists and instrumentalists, we present unique chorale repertoire to the Keene community.
