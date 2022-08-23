Has your doctor ever prescribed Mozart or Verdi? Sing and improve your health. Singing in a community choir can improve lung function and immune function, reduce blood pressure and boost your mood. Singing can reduce snoring and improve sleep. It improves lower body strength and balance and reduces falls. Connecting to others socially via the “instrument” of a community choir has been documented to provide a greater sense of well-being to the choir’s members.

The Keene Chorale is a community chorus open to adults of all singing and reading abilities. There is no audition to participate. Our 2022-2023 season includes Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” and Rutter’s “Gloria” to be presented at St. Bernard’s on Dec. 11. Our spring semester is very exciting; we are preparing both Verdi’s “Requiem “and Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater. “We will present the Verdi at Carnegie Hall with members from the Clark University Chorus, Bennington Choral Society Chorus and the Germantown Concert Chorus of Philadelphia. In June, in a joint collaboration with the Concord Chorale, we will offer Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater” at the Redfern in Keene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.