Help the Keene Senior Center unlock a $3,000 matching grant — generously offered by C&S Wholesale Grocers — during NH Gives on June 7 and 8, 2022. When you donate, your donation is matched by their grant, doubling your impact! In addition, the Center for NH Non-profits and other generous donors are offering bonuses whenever a non-profit meets one of various goals, such as “first donation received” .
Together We Give personifies NH Gives, a powerful statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, generate excitement about, and connect donors to, local nonprofits. Any amount matters and we hope you will support the Keene Senior Center.
The Keene Senior Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We offer exercise programs, an excellent fitness center with new equipment, program such as card-making, painting, current movies, a book group, cribbage, Bingo, the Senior Swingers singing group and much more throughout each month. The Court Street Thrift Store is also open and has been completely remodeled. You can find descriptions of programs and a calendar of events at our website https://thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
Stop by and check out the updated facility, have a cup of coffee or tea, try a class, connect with old friends and meet new people. We hope you are able to give to the Senior Center during this on-line fund drive! You can find out more on our website, or by searching for NH Gives.