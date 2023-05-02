March 25 was an emotional, at times humorous, and at other times sobering afternoon at Keene’s Colonial Theatre. Teachers, administrators, advocates, parents, students and stakeholders in pursuit of the goal that every child reads gathered for a free film premier of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight.” This documentary highlights the pain, loss and eventual triumphs of adults who struggle to learn to read and write.
According to the Nation’s Report Card, 65 percent of 4th-grade students read below proficiency. Based on scientific research, we know how to improve literacy outcomes for all learners. John Corcoran, a dyslexic subject of the documentary, created the John Corcoran Foundation to spread awareness of this crisis and support teachers. The Foundation and organizations like the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) and The Reading League are working with teachers to implement structured literacy in their classrooms. Their results? Simply inspiring!
Following the premiere, attendees shared a visit via Zoom with Mr. Corcoran. John shared his hopes for advancing teacher preparation in our country. A local panel, including two adults and one 8th-grader, spoke with attendees about their relationships with literacy, sharing stories of heartbreak and inspiration. Additional panelists included a reading specialist, a parent advocate from N.H. Parent Information Center (PIC), a curriculum coordinator, an administrator, and the N.H. Department of Education ELA specialist. The panel was moderated by Dr. Carol Tolman, co-author of LETRS, 3rd ed. (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), a professional development series for educators.
This free experience would not have been possible without the hard work and generous donations of the Lexia Corporation and the International Dyslexia Association — Northern New England Affiliate (IDA-NNEA) who graciously sponsored this event. We were fortunate to have this event at The Colonial Theatre, with support from Vicky Pittman and their talented technical crew. Ann Holloran and Maryann McNeil were instrumental in organizing a generous silent raffle. We have immense appreciation for our brave panel members — Celine Perron, Noah Washburn, Evan Hamshaw, Joanne Grobecker, Sarah Owusu, Ann Halloran, Heidi Zollman and Kate McCaffery. Most importantly, thank you to our region’s dedicated educators and family members who attended the premier. A special thank you to Jennifer Cyr of the IDA-NNEA for her support in making this event happen in Keene.
Sincerely,
DR. CAROL TOLMAN, ANN HOLLORAN, HEIDI ZOLLMAN, HEIDI STURGILL and TERESA STARKEY
