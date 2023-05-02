March 25 was an emotional, at times humorous, and at other times sobering afternoon at Keene’s Colonial Theatre. Teachers, administrators, advocates, parents, students and stakeholders in pursuit of the goal that every child reads gathered for a free film premier of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight.” This documentary highlights the pain, loss and eventual triumphs of adults who struggle to learn to read and write.

According to the Nation’s Report Card, 65 percent of 4th-grade students read below proficiency. Based on scientific research, we know how to improve literacy outcomes for all learners. John Corcoran, a dyslexic subject of the documentary, created the John Corcoran Foundation to spread awareness of this crisis and support teachers. The Foundation and organizations like the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) and The Reading League are working with teachers to implement structured literacy in their classrooms. Their results? Simply inspiring!

