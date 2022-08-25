The weekend of Aug. 19, 20 and 21 could not have been better for the community of Charlestown. For the first time since 2015, including a two year delay because of COVID and business losses due to the closure of Route 12, Old Home Days finally returned to this picturesque town along the Connecticut River. It was a boost that was sorely needed and the weather was perfect. There were events galore beginning Friday evening at Morningside Flight Park with fishing, yard yahtzee, a s’mores fire pit, concert by Rebecca Mae and Jamey and culminating with fabulous fireworks.

Bright and early Saturday, the fun began with a parade for the ages. The theme was, “Love My Town, Love My Country” and the Grand Marshals were Mr. Norm Cobb and Mrs. Barbara Lumbra. Parade participants included alumni and town floats, bands, The Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, antique cars, the Catamount BagPipers, the Shriners mini-cars, local students and even a train! No sooner had the parade ended, then activities sprung up throughout the downtown area. Guests made their rounds between face painting, a rock wall and bungee trampoline, inflatable axe throwing, train rides, craft fair, an art show of local residents’ work, wagon rides, kids’ corner, magic show, wildlife encounters and an evening youth dance.

