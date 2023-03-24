This year’s NH Brain Injury & Stroke Conference will be on Wednesday, May 10, at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Brain injury entered my life in 1999 with my two sons in two different accidents that year. They were in 6th and 9th grade. What they knew then and now is so much different and helps me as a teacher as well. Let me know if you have any questions.

This year’s keynote speakers, father and son Tod and Tim O’Donnell, will share the story of Tod’s brain injury and the important role his family played in his recovery.

