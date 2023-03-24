This year’s NH Brain Injury & Stroke Conference will be on Wednesday, May 10, at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Brain injury entered my life in 1999 with my two sons in two different accidents that year. They were in 6th and 9th grade. What they knew then and now is so much different and helps me as a teacher as well. Let me know if you have any questions.
This year’s keynote speakers, father and son Tod and Tim O’Donnell, will share the story of Tod’s brain injury and the important role his family played in his recovery.
Tim O’Donnell is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and the director of a new documentary “The House We Lived In.” A decade in the making, Tim confronts family, memories and addiction as he chronicles his father’s journey to recover lost memories following a traumatic brain injury. Tim’s work has appeared on ESPN, NBC, PBS, OutsideTV, the Sundance Film Festival and events around the world.
Tod O’Donnell is a brain injury survivor and advocate. He is the subject of the documentary “The House We Lived In,” as well as the inspiring short ESPN film “No Quit.” Tod has spoken at Harvard Medical School, Spaulding Rehab, Supportive Living Inc, Krempels Center, ESPN and many more creating positive conversation surrounding brain injuries.
You can register right here! And share with anyone else you know who would be interested or affected by brain injuries and stroke.
