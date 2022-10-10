Our community will hold its annual “Kristallnacht” (Nazi November pogrom of 1938) Remembrance at the Colonial Theatre at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022. This year’s theme of “Building Resilience Through Memory” will explore how democracy and democratic norms can counter extremism. This will be the first time in three years that we will be able to come together in person as a community that cares about confronting the past to reflect upon lessons for today. City leaders, Keene Police and Fire Departments, the Interfaith Clergy Association, Congregation Ahavas Achim, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, MoCo Arts, the St. Joseph Regional School Middle School Chorus and area students will once again participate. As most public officials in Nazi Germany looked away, participated, or followed orders not to intervene during the November pogrom, it is indeed a powerful moment when our city officials take this opportunity to publicly rededicate themselves to their mission to serve, protect, and minister to all members of our community.

This year’s Remembrance will feature a special video tribute to Stephan Lewy, of blessed memory, by Colonel Everett Spain, Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership at West Point. This year’s Remembrance will ask, how do we: Find the courage to be upstanders for others? Draw on (and not fear) the past? Embrace democracy over hate? Respond as resilient communities?

