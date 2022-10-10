Our community will hold its annual “Kristallnacht” (Nazi November pogrom of 1938) Remembrance at the Colonial Theatre at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022. This year’s theme of “Building Resilience Through Memory” will explore how democracy and democratic norms can counter extremism. This will be the first time in three years that we will be able to come together in person as a community that cares about confronting the past to reflect upon lessons for today. City leaders, Keene Police and Fire Departments, the Interfaith Clergy Association, Congregation Ahavas Achim, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, MoCo Arts, the St. Joseph Regional School Middle School Chorus and area students will once again participate. As most public officials in Nazi Germany looked away, participated, or followed orders not to intervene during the November pogrom, it is indeed a powerful moment when our city officials take this opportunity to publicly rededicate themselves to their mission to serve, protect, and minister to all members of our community.
This year’s Remembrance will feature a special video tribute to Stephan Lewy, of blessed memory, by Colonel Everett Spain, Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership at West Point. This year’s Remembrance will ask, how do we: Find the courage to be upstanders for others? Draw on (and not fear) the past? Embrace democracy over hate? Respond as resilient communities?
This year, we also will be partnering with students in Dr. Dana Smith’s class, “Art and the Holocaust,” on a public memorialization project. Inspired by the Foundation Stones project in the U.K., we are providing the opportunity for community members to decorate a stone on the theme of remembrance and prevention. All stones and supplies will be provided for free. There will be a table set up at the Colonial Theatre both before this year’s Kristallnacht event (starting at 6 p.m.) as well as at after the event ends (around 8 p.m.).
As a community committed to the welfare of our citizens, we remember the events of Nov. 9 in order to promote an active and informed citizenry, recognize individual and societal responsibility for each other, and foster mutual respect and justice. The Colonial Theatre co-sponsors this annual event with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College.
The Remembrance is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. We hope that you will join us!
TOM WHITE, Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies
