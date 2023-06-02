Lorna Watkins-Barth

Cameron Barth, Lorna Watkins-Barth and Danessa Watkins

Following 36 years of unwavering commitment to her Monadnock Regional High School community, our mom, Lorna Watkins-Barth, is entering a well-deserved retirement — graduating from Guidance Counselor to “Grandma.” My brother and I wish to celebrate by sharing a glimpse behind the curtain into the Wonder Woman we grew up with.

To describe Lorna as “caring” or “loyal” is like referring to Michael Jordan as a “decent” ball player. Our mom was born to help others. She has a talent for cultivating others’ talents. She embraces the bad with the good, inspiring people to acknowledge their self-worth. Her empathy is sincere in a way that makes you feel seen and heard, but never pitied. Her creativity and enthusiasm is contagious, leaving us anxious to see what costumes she would come up with for the annual school “Spirit Week!” Our mom also provided the daily support that goes unnoticed by those not on the receiving end — counseling teenagers through the unique challenges of their time. That she has built rapport with more than three decades of youth is a testament to her unique personality and dedication to her practice.

