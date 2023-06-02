Following 36 years of unwavering commitment to her Monadnock Regional High School community, our mom, Lorna Watkins-Barth, is entering a well-deserved retirement — graduating from Guidance Counselor to “Grandma.” My brother and I wish to celebrate by sharing a glimpse behind the curtain into the Wonder Woman we grew up with.
To describe Lorna as “caring” or “loyal” is like referring to Michael Jordan as a “decent” ball player. Our mom was born to help others. She has a talent for cultivating others’ talents. She embraces the bad with the good, inspiring people to acknowledge their self-worth. Her empathy is sincere in a way that makes you feel seen and heard, but never pitied. Her creativity and enthusiasm is contagious, leaving us anxious to see what costumes she would come up with for the annual school “Spirit Week!” Our mom also provided the daily support that goes unnoticed by those not on the receiving end — counseling teenagers through the unique challenges of their time. That she has built rapport with more than three decades of youth is a testament to her unique personality and dedication to her practice.
Our mom put the students first, always. She spent countless hours each summer perfecting the master schedule to give students their top class choices. Fall evenings consisted of writing personalized letters of recommendation for each of her Juniors. During spring nights, she counted credits and developed individualized plans for any student at risk of not graduating. She has also educated hundreds of families about scholarships opportunities that allowed them to afford college.
Our mom’s devotion to MRHS was bested only by her commitment to our family. She embodies all the positive aspects of a “working mom.” She took us camping, taught us to ski, hosted birthday/sledding/swimming parties, was a Girl Scout troop leader, cut orange slices for our sports teams, quizzed us for spelling tests, organized pre-prom pictures, road tripped with us for college visits, and, when helping us move to new apartments, always made our bed up for us, even as adults.
While we are selfishly excited to gain more of her personal time, Cameron and I are elated to celebrate all the positivity that our mom has poured into our community for the past 36 years. Please join us in congratulating a champion of youth development and growth. We love you, Mom! Happy Graduation!
