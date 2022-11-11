This year’s Run~Walk~ Smile 5K/1-Mile/10K Chapman challenge marks the eighth year that the community has come together to ensure that adults with developmental disabilities get the critical dental care they need. Our deepest thanks go out to the 200+ registered runners/walkers as well as our sponsors, volunteers, donors and staff for their support of this event. All of us at MDS appreciate their help in improving the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens.
Dozens of area businesses and dentists played a key role as sponsors, and many also walked or ran in the event. We’re especially grateful to our Platinum sponsors: Children’s Dental Care (1-mile fun run), Clark-Mortenson (10K Chapman Challenge), Savings Bank of Walpole (5K), and Raynor Dental (technology and timing).
We want to give special recognition to Keene High School Interact students who served as course marshals. They have worked with us on the race since its start in 2015, and their efforts and enthusiasm are always greatly appreciated.
Thanks to all who help us in our ongoing initiative to provide better dental care and improved health outcomes for those with disabilities. Together we are making progress, and have been able to provide critical dental services for nearly individuals over the past several years. We are grateful for the community’s continued support of the work of MDS and its partners so that people with developmental and related disabilities are able to lead meaningful lives and contribute to our community.
