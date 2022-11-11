This year’s Run~Walk~ Smile 5K/1-Mile/10K Chapman challenge marks the eighth year that the community has come together to ensure that adults with developmental disabilities get the critical dental care they need. Our deepest thanks go out to the 200+ registered runners/walkers as well as our sponsors, volunteers, donors and staff for their support of this event. All of us at MDS appreciate their help in improving the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Dozens of area businesses and dentists played a key role as sponsors, and many also walked or ran in the event. We’re especially grateful to our Platinum sponsors: Children’s Dental Care (1-mile fun run), Clark-Mortenson (10K Chapman Challenge), Savings Bank of Walpole (5K), and Raynor Dental (technology and timing).

