The first Rotary Club was founded in Chicago in 1905 by Paul Harris and a group of his friends. Their objective was to add friendship to business and to provide an organization to “do good works within the community.” News of its success spread, and businesspeople soon formed clubs around the country, and the world.

On Nov. 8, 1922, Wallace Edward Mason, president of the Keene Normal School, called a meeting at Parker Hall on the school’s campus. His friends Charles Gale Shedd, a pharmacist who owned Bullard and Shedd Drug Store; Chester Jordan, a lawyer and later judge; William Pearson, owner of a furniture factory; J. Alfred Dennis, manager of the Golding-Keene Company; and Wallace Lawrence Mason, president of the Keene National Bank, were in attendance. These six men discussed the possibility of a Rotary Club in Keene, believing such an organization could also do good in this community.

