The first Rotary Club was founded in Chicago in 1905 by Paul Harris and a group of his friends. Their objective was to add friendship to business and to provide an organization to “do good works within the community.” News of its success spread, and businesspeople soon formed clubs around the country, and the world.
On Nov. 8, 1922, Wallace Edward Mason, president of the Keene Normal School, called a meeting at Parker Hall on the school’s campus. His friends Charles Gale Shedd, a pharmacist who owned Bullard and Shedd Drug Store; Chester Jordan, a lawyer and later judge; William Pearson, owner of a furniture factory; J. Alfred Dennis, manager of the Golding-Keene Company; and Wallace Lawrence Mason, president of the Keene National Bank, were in attendance. These six men discussed the possibility of a Rotary Club in Keene, believing such an organization could also do good in this community.
After the original meeting, 19 other community members, with differing vocational backgrounds, were invited to join the group. They included Parker A. Brown, manufacturer of wooden heels for women’s footwear; William Coughlin, meat wholesaler; George Eames, dealer in flour, grain, and feed; Frank Feather, telephone company manager; Windsor Goodnow, treasurer of the W. L. Goodnow Company and president of Ashuelot National Bank; Frank Huntress, manager of the W.P. Chamberlain store; Francis Johnson, manager of the Ashuelot Shoe Company; Robert T. Kingsbury, Keene mayor, owner of the G.H. Tilden store, and Keene School Board chairman; Harold E. Mason, architect; George Morrison, mining engineer; Fred A. Putnam, manufacturer; Louis Roundy, garage owner; Horace Sawyer, manager of Wilcox Comb; Rev. Patrick Scott, pastor of St. Bernard’s Church; Edward Small, manager of the A. E. Martell Company; Ralph D. Smith, manager of Keene Gas and Electric; Willis O. Smith, principal of Keene High School; Frank Stearns, jeweler; and Carl A. Wevat, manager of the Commercial Club.
The combined group of 25 individuals became “Rotarians” on Jan. 19, 1923, when Rotary International formally chartered the Keene Rotary Club at The Ellis Hotel on Main Street. At the Charter night ceremony, Wallace E. Mason was elected president for 1923-24. Thereafter a new president has been elected each Rotary year, in accordance with the basic rules of Rotary International.
Now, 100 years later, the Keene Rotary Club continues to “do good works within the community.”
