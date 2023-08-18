Wedding: Pattavina-Fryberger

Annalise Elizabeth Pattavina and John Patrick Fryberger married Aug. 5, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish in Peterborough. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Michael Taylor.
The couple’s parents are Jonathan and Maria Pattavina of Fairview, N.C., formerly of Hancock and Keene, and Mark and Amanda Fryberger of Walpole, formerly of Chesterfield.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of Keene High School and a 2021 graduate of Loyola University Chicago, with degrees in international studies and human services and minors in psychology and Rome studies. She is a student at Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, N.C., with a graduation date of December 2023.
The groom is a 2017 graduate of Keene High School and a 2021 graduate of Union College with a degree in economics. He is a senior data analyst at ANDMORE.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Laura Fryberger of Boston was the maid of honor. Graham Tilkemeier of Fort Irwin, Calif., was the best man. The bridesmaids were Ryan Isenberg of Newport, R.I., Sarah Butler of Chicago, Gianna Wilson of Keene, Meghan Gray of Keene and Casey Ferrando of Nebraska. The groomsmen were Adam Pattavina of Fairview, N.C., Matthew Jones of South Salem, N.Y., Daniel Rafaelli of Pompton Plains, N.J., Steven Crouch of Philadelphia and Nicholas Prah of Boston. Riley Ferrando of Nebraska and Riley Klussmann of Wilmette, Ill., were the flower girls. Alec Gonzales and Asher Klussmann, both of Wilmette, Ill., were the ring bearers.
A reception was held at Stonewall Farm in Keene. After honeymooning in St. Lucia, the newlyweds will live in Greensboro, N.C.
