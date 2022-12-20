Currently, in New Hampshire, there are over 26,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and over 68,000 unpaid caregivers. Cheshire County is home to the highest rate of memory loss in people over 65 in the state. Based on these numbers it’s likely that you and your family and friends are directly affected by this devastating disease.

The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser and awareness event in the western New Hampshire region supporting Alzheimer’s research and care. Funds raised from the walk provide many direct services in the Monadnock Region, including support groups, public education, care consultations, a 24/7 Helpline, as well as research.

