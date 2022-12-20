Currently, in New Hampshire, there are over 26,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and over 68,000 unpaid caregivers. Cheshire County is home to the highest rate of memory loss in people over 65 in the state. Based on these numbers it’s likely that you and your family and friends are directly affected by this devastating disease.
The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser and awareness event in the western New Hampshire region supporting Alzheimer’s research and care. Funds raised from the walk provide many direct services in the Monadnock Region, including support groups, public education, care consultations, a 24/7 Helpline, as well as research.
This year has had encouraging news from many clinical trials on treating the underlying cause of this disease. We hope you share our excitement with the upcoming research pipeline and want you to know the awareness and funds that are raised from our local walk play a major role in making progress like this possible.
We, as chairs, believe in this cause and want to let the people of the Monadnock Region know how very important it is. With Keene and 16 other Cheshire County towns having rates of memory loss disturbingly higher than the rest of our state, we are asking for your help.
Our fundraising goal for 2022 is $86,000. The walk on Oct. 1 raised 89 percent of this. We are just under $10,000 short. Keene is a generous community. In this, the season of giving, we hope you will consider a year-end donation to the Western NH Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Donations can be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association and mailed to:
Alzheimer’s Assoc., c/o Western NH Walk, 15 Constitution Drive, Suite 1G, Bedford NH 03110
