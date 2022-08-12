On June 21 at 7 p.m., a girl, Lilah Kanter, was born in Washington, D.C., to Rachel Cohen Kanter and Dan Kanter of Bethesda, Md. The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

The baby joins big brothers Isaac, 4, and Ben, 2. The baby’s grandparents are Rick and Jan Cohen of Keene; Norma Cohen of Keene is the baby’s great-grandmother.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.